The Owl Value Tour debut became memorable for the very wrong reasons.

European Championships the second day became sad when the Danish star player Christian Eriksen an oxygen mask on his face was rushed into the stadium furnace. The situation is shocking for everyone: Danish and Finnish players on the field, as well as supporters in the stands and by the televisions.

Drug and enthusiasm for the Owners ’value debut just before the break at Parken Stadium turned to shock when Eriksen was resuscitated with a heart massage.

The shock was seen in the gestures of the Danish players as they surrounded Eriksen, and the worried looks of the Finnish players.

First the audience encouraged the Danish star with shouts and applause until it became clear how serious the situation was. It became apparent at the latest when a running defibrillator, a pacemaker, was carried to the field.

All thoughts were ultimately on the side of Eriksen and his loved ones, who were praised from the field.

The worst possible option, the player’s death on the field, inevitably crept into my mind. Too many have happened in recent decades.

What happened leaves its mark on both teams. Thank God that at 19.55 the news came that Eriksen’s condition in the hospital is stable.

Many thanks to the Danish medical staff. They saved the player’s life.