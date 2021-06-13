Comment The incredible situation in Tampere: the votes of the late Peter Löfberg could solve the election result and the new mayor

If the number of votes does not change significantly in the revision calculation, the Coalition Party’s mayoral candidate is likely to start mayoral negotiations in Tampere. I did so despite the fact that the SDP received a little more votes than the Coalition Party, writes Aatuulehti’s news manager Tatu Airo.

Tampere the municipal elections culminated on Sunday night in a dramatic manner after the late Peter Löfbergin the votes they received could resolve the election victory.

If the number of votes does not change significantly in the revision calculation, the Coalition Party’s mayoral candidate is likely to start mayoral negotiations in Tampere. I did so despite the fact that the SDP received a little more votes than the Coalition Party.

When the votes of the RKP in the electoral alliance with the Coalition are included, the joint list of the Coalition and the Rkp received slightly more votes than the Sdp.

A code of conduct signed by key parties earlier this year states that “based on the election results, the largest council group (the list with the most votes in the election) will launch negotiations to which all groups that have won seats will be invited”.

Under this agreement, negotiations would be initiated by the Coalition’s mayoral candidate, either Anna-Kaisa Ikonen or Kalervo Kummola. Ikonen received considerably more votes than Kummola.

The RKP and the Coalition Party have long been the same council group in Tampere. Long-term city councilor, municipal candidate Peter Löfberg died just shortly after the nomination was confirmed. The votes he received in the election went in favor of the Coalition Party and the RKP joint list.