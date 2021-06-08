When the administration of the ChAdOx1-S vaccine from AstraZeneca (Vaxzebria) a couple of months ago brought with it some rare severe adverse effects not described, such as low platelets and thrombus formation, the response was immediate. On April 6, vaccination in Europe was stopped. And immediately, the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) began collecting data to clarify the incidence and severity of cases.

One day after the EMA made its decision public, the Spanish Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) opted to stop vaccination with AstraZeneca for people under 60 years of age in Spain as a precautionary principle. But what about those people? The option of giving them a second dose of another vaccine was being considered. Although at that time it was unknown if it would have a similar effectiveness.

To clear up doubts, and in this temporal context, the Carlos III Health Institute, through the platform of clinical research units and clinical trials SCReN (Spanish Clinical Research Network) and the National Center for Microbiology (CNM), designed the trial Spanish clinician CombivacS. Approved by the ethics committee for drug research of the La Paz hospital in Madrid and the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), it was proposed to evaluate the immune response produced when a person vaccinated with a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine is given administered a second dose of BioNtech-Pfizer’s BNT162b1 vaccine.

Combining vaccines enhances the cellular response



The conclusions of the study, still pending peer review, have turned out to be very interesting. The first of these is that the administration of the heterologous regimen (combination of two vaccines) AstraZeneca + Pfzizer improves the production of antibodies generated by a single dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, a result similar to that obtained after two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. , or by administering two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Furthermore, the second dose of the heterologous vaccination significantly induces the cellular immune response mediated by T lymphocytes. In other words, the cellular response against the SARS-CoV-2 protein S is enhanced. An interesting fact because after the administration of the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, no increase in cellular immunogenicity was observed.

There are few precedents in this area. Especially since most vaccines on the vaccination schedule are administered multiple times as homologous boosters (several vaccines of the same type). The ultimate goal is to stimulate a robust response that protects effectively, in some cases for the rest of life. This is, for example, the case of the MMR vaccine against rubella, measles and mumps, whose first dose is administered at 6 months and whose booster is administered at 3-4 years.

The use of heterologous vaccination regimens has traditionally been less frequent due to the difficulty of their study and administration. But also because it seems unnecessary to raise it even taking into account that the homologous pattern already achieves the desired objective. Hence we have few studies that shed light on its efficacy in humans.

However, heterologous vaccinations have been successfully studied in experimental models against parasites, bacteria and viruses.

In many of these cases, the sequence of immunizations not only stimulates a good amount of neutralizing antibodies against the infectious agent, but also stimulates cellular immunity, through a response against the pathogen called Th1, which results in a potent immunity. , wide and / or durable. Very similar to what was detected in the CombivacS assay for SARS-CoV-2.

The case of Sputnik V



Another argument in favor of the vaccine combination comes from Russia. The Gam-COVID-Vac vaccine from the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia, better known as Sputnik V, consists of different viral components (rAd26-S and rAd5-S). In other words, it is a heterologous first-booster vaccine, which curiously seems to potently stimulate the cellular response, as is the case in the CombiVacS study. It is currently in the evaluation process in the European Union.

Preliminary data from the CombiVacS study shed light on the differential characteristics that a heterologous vaccine strategy can provide so that they can be properly assessed.

Article published in ‘The conversation’.