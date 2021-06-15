Germany and France face today in one of the most anticipated matches of the European Championship. The draw wanted two of the favorites to fall into the same group along with Portugal, the current champion. The two teams are the last two to win the World Cup, the Teutons in 2014 and the French in 2018, so we will have top-level players on the pitch.
Making an eleven combining both teams is really difficult, since we will have to leave out world-class footballers, but it is worth it to see what eleven results.
The Bayern goalkeeper has returned to his level and is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Lloris is also a high-level goalkeeper, but Neuer is much more complete than the Frenchman.
Kimmich is one of the most underrated players in Europe. German is one of the few players who is the best in various positions. The Bayern footballer is the best right-back in the world and one of the best midfielders when he occupies that position. He is also a natural leader, so he cannot be absent here.
Little more can be said about Varane that has not already been said. He hasn’t had his best season, but he is one of the best center-backs in the world. Only Koundé’s progression could put him on the bench, but now he’s still Deschamps’ favorite.
The German center-back has grown a lot this season with the arrival of Tuchel and has ended up being one of the best center-backs in the world, so he couldn’t be absent from this eleven.
Lucas is a great center back, but with France he plays as a winger and has also proven to be useful on the wing. His maturity and solidity would make him a fixture in this hypothetical eleven. Also, since he plays in Germany, he would get along with the Germans.
The Chelsea player has had the best campaign of his season, and that for Kanté means having been one of the best players of the year. Having him in the team means starting with an advantage, so he would be a fixture in this eleven.
For me, one of the best and most complete midfielders in the world, he could not be absent from this eleven. It would provide game control, organization, vision and arrival.
The talented Manchester United midfielder could fully exploit his qualities with two squires like Kanté and Kroos. Sometimes he is anarchic, but the order that his companions would bring would compensate for this, it could even transform it into a virtue.
One of the players with the most future in the world could not be absent from this eleven, although it is already a reality. Mbappé brings goals, vision, speed, power, sacrifice and vision. He is a total footballer who automatically turns his teams into hopefuls to win it all.
Griezmann is not in his best moment, he does not fit in at Barça, but he has shown what a good footballer he is in other teams, and in this eleven he would break it. Surely make a great Euro.
The return of the prodigal son makes France even more fearsome. Karim Benzema could not miss in this eleven since he is an exquisite player. Nobody moves between the lines like him, very few players like him are a “9” and a “10” at the same time.
Leave a Reply