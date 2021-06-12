Columns Where would the power to take the voices of young people seriously come from?

From the car radio included enthusiastic reporting by the journalist. A drive-in polling station had opened a moment earlier next to Töölö Race Hall. Since I was driving just a few blocks away, I decided to turn to try a new way of voting.

Enthusiasm shone through the look of the editor as well. I was the first “customer” in his car lane. Within minutes, the civic duty had been fulfilled.

I was left wondering what kind of pressure the reform had required. Without the pandemic, advance voting would have taken place in the same traditional way as before. Forced is probably one of the strongest forces for reform.

Slowly progressive changes rarely create a similar acute compulsion. However, there are such worrying features in voting behavior that there is already a great need in society to group together to ensure that democracy is representative, especially among young people.

This spring, attention has been paid in particular to three separate but simultaneous phenomena.

Voter turnout is declining, fewer and fewer people under the age of 30 are running for election, and cyberbullying is the most experienced age group. It is obvious that if such an equation continues, it will quickly erode the democratic system and make it more vulnerable than before.

In the last parliamentary elections, 18-24-year-olds voted as much as 27 percentage points less than 65-74-year-olds. The difference becomes dramatic when you also take into account the size difference between the age groups. It is obvious that the voice of young adults and their future horizons are left out of decision-making.

In the light of research, lowering the voting age to 16 would be one concrete way to engage young people in more active voting behavior.

Today, 16-year-olds would be allowed to go to the polls for the first time, if Professor Juho Saari’s working group in 2018 presentation the then government would have been blown away. In recent weeks, editorials in several magazines have asked for reform. As before, the debate has stalled immediately.

Another alarm signal relates to young candidates. Compared to the 2017 municipal elections, the share of all candidates under the age of 30 fell from 8.9 per cent to 8.5, said youth umbrella organization Alliance.

Developments are rampant in comparison with the fact that politicians are now much more interested in politics than in the past. Parliamentary Election Survey statistics showthat almost 40% of 18-34 year olds discuss politics on a daily or frequent basis. The proportion is more than double that of the end of the 21st century. Also Youth Barometer results have been parallel.

In young people, candidacy is hampered by increased cyberbullying. According to Statistics Finland, 16–34-year-olds have seen significantly more hostile and derogatory messages online and on social media, and have themselves been targeted by them compared to the elderly, reminded postdoctoral researcher Josefina Sipinen In his guest pen writing in May.

To democracy based political system is in itself an institution that must always be maintained. It also means ensuring an intergenerational chain so that the link between the political system and young people is not lacking.

Reforms are not driven forward by an acute force like a pandemic. However, the drive-in voting experiment reminds us that Finland has the ability to develop solutions that strengthen democracy quickly and unprejudiced on a much larger scale.

While waiting for them, you should go vote today and urge your loved ones to do the same. Happy election day!

The author is the corresponding editor-in-chief of Helsingin Sanomat.

You can find Helsingin Sanomat’s election machine from here.