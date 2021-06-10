Columns The people of Kontula want to save the family house

Perhetalo Naapuri, a meeting place for families with small children that has been operating in Kontula for fifteen years, has been on the City of Helsinki’s closing list. Residents of the area are now gathering an address and putting their hopes in the new commissioners.

Kontula collect names Family House to save the Neighbor. However, the rescue operation may be late, as the Neighbor has already disappeared from the city’s early childhood education site.

Family houses are open-air places offered by the City of Helsinki, where parents can come with their infant or toddler offspring to meet others, participate in guided activities and receive professional support to run children’s everyday life. All activities are free of charge, which allows joint activities even for those families who cannot afford paid hobbies.

Family house The neighbor had time to work in Kontula for 15 years. During Christmas, the city announced that the facilities would be urgently needed for the use of the Kontula kindergarten in the neighborhood. However, the situation, originally said to be temporary, soon became permanent, and it was decided to decentralize the operation of the family house to playgrounds. In this way, the playground can sound like a nice address in the summer heat, but in the autumn rainy weather, let alone in the frost of the spring winter, changing diapers, feeding stalls or a common moment of crafts do not go in the sky.

The Kontula Association of the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare (MLL) has also operated in the neighbor’s premises. Its events have talked about domestic violence, offered support for everyday worries and introduced parents to the home-school collaboration tool in Wilma. Services have been offered not only in Finnish but also, for example, in English, Arabic and Somali. Approximately 40 per cent of the population of the 15,000-inhabitant district of Forssa has a foreign background, in the integration of which MLL’s services have played a huge role.

Family houses The City of Helsinki’s education and training division is responsible for operations. Its purse is also dug when a child has not taken the learning path as he or she grows up, special education has been needed at school and the young person is in danger of being left out of education and working life after basic education.

Repairing damage is often more cumbersome than casting a foundation. However, it is easier to talk about valuing such things than it is to do so. Fortunately, 1,163 candidates have been found in Helsinki who are ready to put their words into action. From them, we will be able to choose our own representative on Sunday.

The author is the administrative manager of HS.