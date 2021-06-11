Columns The municipal politician decides on salaries even if he does not want to

Municipal politicians may well decide that in our municipality, kindergarten teachers or nurses are paid more than the minimum collective agreement.

Helsingin Sanomat the election machine asked the Helsinki municipal election candidates whether the salaries of early childhood education teachers should be raised.

The question is justified because there is a constant shortage of kindergarten teachers in Helsinki. It is difficult for them, like many other municipal employees, to live and live in an expensive city with a lower salary.

Almost all of the parliamentary parties agreed more than disagreed with the statement. However, many candidates replied that it was not the politicians who decided, but the social partners. This was emphasized, for example, by Paavo Arhinmäki, the mayoral candidate of the Left Alliance.

The Coalition Party’s mayoral candidate Juhana Vartiainen stated that, fortunately, salary increases do not belong to politicians.

This sounds a bit like an escape from responsibility. Deputies in parliament do not decide on the salaries of others, but municipal politicians do. The municipality is the employer of kindergarten teachers, nurses and teachers. And politicians decide the affairs of municipalities.

The collective agreement sets a minimum level of wages, not a maximum. Municipal politicians may well decide that in our municipality, kindergarten teachers or nurses are paid more than the Tess minimum.

And this is what many municipalities have decided, especially when other means of attracting employees have run out. Salaries have attracted doctors across the country in particular.

A responsible municipal politician could say that wages may have to be raised to get employees. At the same time, he could tell how much the municipal tax needs to be raised because of it. That would be honest speech.

Wages instead, politicians prefer to talk about better working conditions. However, good working conditions in a daycare center or care for the elderly arise first and foremost from having enough employees in the workplace.

Still, good working conditions can be even more important than a pay rise, especially for well-paid doctors. Municipalities have a lot to do, especially in management.

Salary speeches under elections are, of course, always dangerous for politicians. Promises can be impossible to deliver.

Still, we should also talk about salaries. It can hardly be avoided, especially in the social services sector, where an estimated 200,000 new workers will be needed over the next 15 years due to retirements, growing demand for services and carer sizing. It is hard to imagine that the solution would be to expatriate workers.

