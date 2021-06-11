Columns The humor of the owls is bubbling – this is how the laughter is fresh even after the match in Denmark

The co-operation between wingers, midfielders and wingers must be seamless when Finland directs the Danish game to the wings in the opening match of the European Championships today, writes HS sports journalist Ari Virtanen.

Now it begins. Today is the long-awaited moment when Finland is finally part of the international football family in one of its largest arenas: the European Football Championship.

It will be a mind-boggling moment. No wonder the supporters are already running out of words to glow the feast ahead. On the way from St. Petersburg to Copenhagen, my acquaintance at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport summed up the mood with the word: “mageeta”. The airport clerk and kiosk salesman were excited about the destination of my trip. It seems that the whole of Finland follows from the sky of the Owners.

On Saturday, the Finnish dreams will finally come true at Parken Stadium. There is a sense of overwhelming pride in home audiences, and when the song Our Land is played, it is likely that one, if any, other player will find it difficult to quell their movement.

Owls practiced for four days near St. Petersburg on the Terijoki River before his journey towards the first value tournament match in his history at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Although Korona restricted the media’s access to the team’s packages, there was enthusiasm, excitement and relaxation even on short occasions. Humor bubble at a press conference and on the practice field.

Finland’s number one goalkeeper Lukas Hradeckýn the joy sparkled like a hastily poured beer when he was interviewed for a BBC World podcast. After the interview, another presenter, a former Scottish national team player Pat Nevin stated that the Finnish team has the same attitude as the amateur team that reached the English Cup semi-finals. They are having fun.

Fun is important, and it wouldn’t be without believing in your own thing. As has often been said about the current national team, its strength is its unity, which is reflected in a good team spirit. That good team spirit creates relaxation when players can each be who they are. Relaxation is also enhanced by players ’confidence in the work done that has brought players to this point.

Finland the strength of the team and coaching is size Markku Kanervan head coaching season has been preparation. The team has known exactly what the opponent is doing in each situation and what it is capable of.

On Saturday at Parken, Huuhkajat will know how dangerous Denmark is if it gets to break Finland’s line of defense. The threat is there all the time, it just has to be fought.

Teemu Pukin keep squeezing for high-precision long feeds Simon Kjærin right foot in the darkness. Tim Sparvin and Glen Kamaran and the toppers must prevent the Danish attackers from turning with the ball facing the goal between the Finnish lines.

The co-operation between wingers, midfielders and wingers must be seamless when Finland directs the Danish game to the wings. There is a place of danger, but also an opportunity. If Finland gets deprived of the ball and turns the game quickly, the road may be open to Teemu Puk.

Buck has twice faced a Danish goalkeeper representing Leicester City in the past Kasper Schmeichelin and has not yet disappeared. Once he has scored the only goal left in the match behind Schmeichel. This is also on order on Saturday.

