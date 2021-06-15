Columns Teleworking is like self-employment, and that’s why employers should be on their toes.

Korona can collapse many commitments to the employer. Why be afraid to jump into entrepreneurship, if teleworking is reminiscent of a freelancer’s everyday life already, asks HS Vision journalist Veera Luoma-aho.

In the workplace has recently been considering how to lure workers who have been frozen in pajamas into their homes after the corona to be lured back into the office. But will all the experts return to their old work at all?

Teleworking is reminiscent of a freelancer’s job, the manager pointed out Päivi Huisman Information from the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health in early June. At home, work is flexible and independent, and one must be able to lead oneself. Loneliness can also bother.