Columns In an age of sincerity, it is increasingly acceptable to be a little embarrassed

Au pairs in Ireland are one example of how the human image is also expanding on the reality TV side.

“Black it’s wonderful that you’re really cool and cool by the way, but then when you could throw in a little bit and try something maybe a little embarrassing and extreme, you’re waiting for it. ”

This is the sum of youth Au pairs in Ireland series Ada, who has just tried to get his au pair buddy to try out his hobby: riding stick horses. Guys, Nea, Luna and Igi, standing in a line with a smiling smile.

Ada also flashes in the 2017 release, Selma Vilhusen guided by the praised and rewarded Hobbyhorse Revolution in the documentary. Where hobbyists have to face the “embarrassment” associated with their hobby.

Ada’s comment is one example of the roles that young people and young adults have chosen for themselves and are visible in the media in the 2020s. And those roles, how great they are! Everyone gets to do exactly what they like, it looks exactly what they want.

In a new era of sincerity, it is increasingly acceptable to be a little embarrassed.

I am I’m right, do I belong to the ranks? The most eternal questions of youth that often continue well beyond adulthood.

Yle Areena is full of great descriptions of young people and young people. Blood, sweat and t-shirts In the series, young influencers are at the forefront of the clothing industry in Myanmar. Ended a couple of years ago Nerd: DragonSlayer666 photographed young people entering the world of e-sports, a Norwegian Ihan romuna follows young people driving in a small town now in its 2nd production season, and there is also a Danish Out of gear series.

Au pairs with their choices and preconditions can be followed for as long as eight seasons around the world.

Falling in love and falling in love are no longer the focus of TV productions about young people and young adults. They are important and they are ferocious, but so are friends, hobbies and influencing society.

On the basis of reality TV series and documentaries, one can smell change – the struggle of young people against the coolness based on similarity. Generation X doesn’t have to try to adapt to its neighborhood.

