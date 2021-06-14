Columns China has no friends, but Hungary’s Viktor Orbán became one

Viktor Orbán of Hungary is at the forefront of the new Cold War. But on which side?

China’s and the clash of the West has been compared endlessly to the Cold War. Are we already experiencing a new Cold War or are we just on our way to it?

In my opinion, the strongest of the objections is this: the Cold War divided the world into allied camps – between which Finland struggled. There is nothing like it now, so the Cold War, at least in its former form, is nowhere near. China has no friends.

China has tried to catch them, but with little success. For Eastern Europe, China formed a 16 + 1 group that was feared to wedge between EU countries. The company has been left in the lurch. There was only one guy left in China’s wounds, Hungary.

But even that goes a long way if the guy is in the right place.

Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is a champion of blackmail who has spun the European Union the way he wants. From China, he got a new tool in his kit. In return for a gift to China, Orbán has, for example, stopped EU statements on human rights violations in China. It has become an embarrassing dilemma for EU-wide decision-making, but it is already a topic in its own right.

Orbán himself wrote last week that, by rebelling against the EU, he is in fact trying to prevent the formation of Cold War dividing lines.

Democratic the western dilemmas with China would be much more difficult if China had the skill to acquire more orbans as its friend. But fortunately, orbans can also be resisted.

Fraternity with China has raised fierce opposition in Hungary. An agreement by which Hungary promised to build a campus for Budapest’s Fudan University in Budapest has become a stick of contention. Hungary would have to pay 1.5 billion euros from the university and borrow more from China. Why should a Hungarian participate in this?

The issue has mobilized citizens, especially in the capital, Budapest, from where the Orbán administration smoked the Central European University in Vienna a few years ago.

European Union is almost unarmed in front of Orbán, but the Hungarians have united in a rare resistance. According to opinion polls, for the first time in a decade, Orbán even has the opportunity to lose the election.

Orbán packed up and promised a referendum on the university. Let’s see what happens now, but sometimes demonstrations can have power over amazingly big things.

The author is an HS Silk Road correspondent.