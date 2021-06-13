Columns Both the training program and the employee are advertised with effectiveness, but in the end it means almost nothing

Almost everything in this world is marketed with power. What we think efficiency means reveals a lot about our values.

I stare website’s workout program listing and I’m trying to figure out which program would best serve me. You know what kind of home workout, power start, and a program that promises fast results, and all of them are united by efficiency.

However, it is not self-evident what is meant by efficiency. Too often, the term is resorted to in order for the other party to reach a conclusion that is just pleasant to him.

So In recent years, diligent efforts have been made to improve the efficiency of working life and everyday life.

The facial care product advertises that it is effective, but does not say whether the promise is related to wrinkle removal, moisturizing the skin or protecting from the sun. A deserving employee in another company invest in recovery, in another does not take years of summer vacations. And only effective decision-makers were enough in election promises!

Others are mainly vomited by efficiency thinking, and there is nothing wrong with that either.

Attempts have been made to launch relaxation and hygge alongside, perhaps unsuccessfully. The fact is, power still sells, as who wouldn’t want to get the best value for their money or time.

That’s what efficiency ultimately is: the best possible outcome with as few resources as possible. Textbooks define the speed at which work is done or productivity describes power, and even time can be thought of as one resource.

In real life the definition does not work as straightforwardly. Sometimes more makes less, or slower clearly becomes better.

In health care, the number of patients received, recorded diagnoses as well as the reduction of treatment errors can be monitored. Each of us values ​​both our resources and the end result in our own way.

That’s why what we think efficiency means reveals a lot about our values.

Calorie deficiency or muscle growth? Saved euros or increased turnover? Faster transport connection or dropped emissions? You have to be flexible from one end, because you can’t get everything. One thinks that efficiency should not be talked about at all – a choice of values, too.

Before making a decision, it is important to make sure that the parties ’definitions of effectiveness are on the same page. I want strength from my workout program for everyday life, not a weight loss regimen or a workout.

But the results, the ones I want to achieve effectively.

The author is the producer of HS’s lifestyle supply.