Columns Biden’s visit to Europe is one celebration of transatlantic love

Next week’s NATO summit will be the main barometer of the transatlantic relationship and European security policy.

The United States President Joe Biden arrives in Europe for the first time on Wednesday and spends more than a week on the old continent.

Biden will be the first to be hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who will host G7 leaders in Cornwall in the North West of England. Queen Elisabeth will meet Biden on Sunday at Windsor Castle. In Britain, Biden will certainly convince Europe of the importance of an ambitious climate policy and the importance of defeating the coronary pandemic globally.

The Brussels section starts on Monday. First is the NATO summit and meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. On Tuesday, it will be the turn of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen before Biden flies to Switzerland. In Geneva, Biden will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

Biden’s visit to Europe has enormous symbolic value. A wave of transatlantic love is pouring across Europe across the Atlantic. It is intended to melt the rest of the ice that President Donald Trump brought to European-US relations.

Especially The NATO summit is an important barrier to the transatlantic relationship and to European security policy.

If you vary the parable of French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO will rise from a coma. Macron matured into Trump’s unpredictability by calling NATO a brain dead a couple of years ago.

NATO also had to delay updating its strategic concept to keep Trump from messing with patterns. It is now tense as NATO moves its machinery at a time of cyber and hybrid threats and the rise of China.

NATO internal disputes have been cleared up. For Finland, too, the collective unification of NATO is vital, because the more united the United States and Europe work, the stronger the resistance and the message to Russia.

Trump looked at everything through money and humiliated NATO countries with modest defense spending. Biden also puts partners firmly, but for different reasons. Biden wants China’s threat to NATO’s agenda.

The guidelines of the NATO meeting on China and Russia are very significant. The common position on China is a real test for NATO, because the European NATO countries are not ready for everything the United States wants.

Biden and Putin’s meeting in Geneva is certainly also a spectacle.

Hopes for the outcome of the meeting are very cautious. It would be an achievement if Biden and Putin considered nuclear weapons restrictions important.

The author is the editorial editor of HS.