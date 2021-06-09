Columns Are the Olympics worth everything?

Is in a pandemic, does it make sense to bring tens of thousands of people from two hundred different countries to an emergency in a particular city?

Next month, 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, thousands of their coaches, guardians and journalists following the Games will travel to Tokyo. In addition, 70,000 volunteers from all over Japan are involved.

In terms of risk management, it is one thing to host the European Football Championships and another to host the Olympics. Hundreds of athletes and officials will take part in one sporting event. Nearly one hundred thousand to the Olympics.

Japan no more races would want. The country has been driven into a corner where it is forced to take the Games through, wrote Kaori Yamaguchi, a member of the Japanese Olympic Committee, a few days ago in a news agency published by Kyodo. in the text. Yamaguchi says Japanese opinion does not seem to mean anything to the International Olympic Committee.

The majority of Japanese have opposed the Olympics throughout the year. Newspaper, one of the official sponsors of the Games Asahi Shimbun insisted recently the Japanese government to cancel the Games. The Japanese Medical Association and the government’s medical adviser demand the same.

The government of the country and the organizing committee of the Games are between the tree and the bark. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) apparently intends to force the Games, however the situation developed. The agreement with the race organizer says that only the IOC can decide to cancel the race. If the organizer terminates the contract alone, all losses and compensation will fall on its neck. If the IOC and Japan decided to cancel together, the insurance would compensate for the losses of both.

The basic document of the Olympic Movement states that the IOC must guarantee the health of the participants and promote safe sports. The aim is to ensure the health of the participants by arranging vaccines for willing athletes. Admitting the audience to the auditoriums is still being considered, as far as the Japanese want to come. Only three percent of Japanese people have had full vaccination and ten percent once. No guest guests will be admitted from other countries.

“What for whom are these competitions organized and for whom? ” Yamaguchi asked in his writing. He failed to respond, but one reason is clear.

The International Olympic Committee receives its money from the television rights to the biennial Olympic Games. If the Tokyo Games were not held at all, the IOC would lose an estimated $ 3-4 billion. What it does with this money is not exactly known. The IOC is an opaque and completely undemocratic organization.

IOC leaders reiterate that the Games are being held because of the world’s athletic youth so that they are not deprived of the Olympic dream.

It is true that the majority of athletes who qualify for the Games want to participate, if at all possible. So well the Olympic dream has been sold.

Yamaguchi, the judo Olympic medalist and world champion himself, says, however, that athletes would have the opportunity to challenge the Olympics and grow into people who are changing the world of sports.

Top athletes have tended to put the sport above everything and bend themselves in order to be able to play sports and achieve success. The ethos is clearly evolving in another direction. Athletes have begun to take more power in their own sports, in their lives, and in expressing opinions.

It is a good time for athletes and the entire sports world to weigh in on the value of the Olympic organization in general. What does it actually bring to sports? And how much it takes, among other things, for the sovereignty of athletes and sports.

Here is another reason for the IOC to force the Games through despite the risks. During the eight-year break, the sports world could see that sport is doing well without the Olympics. Maybe even better.

The author is the editorial editor of HS.