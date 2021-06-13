The national teams of Colombia and Ecuador They meet this Sunday for the Copa América 2021. Both nations will meet at the Arena Pantanal stadium in what promises to be an exciting encounter.
In the 12 precedents played between both teams in the Copa América, the coffee growers they have won 9 times, with two wins for Ecuador and a draw.
Where is the Colombia-Ecuador? The stadium that will host the meeting is the Pantanal Arena, with a capacity for 41,000 spectators for national and international stakes.
After so many twists and turns, the Brazilian magistrates ruled in favor of holding the national team contest. On Sunday a new CA begins.
Finally, Lionel Scaloni delivered the roster with 28 summoned to play the Copa América 2021.
On which TV channel can I watch Colombia-Ecuador?
In Argentina you can watch the game on TyC Sports and TyC Sports Play.
In Bolivia the party transmits it COTAS Television.
In Mexico the party will tune in Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Fite.
In Brazil Interative Sport Plus will be responsible for broadcasting the game.
To see Brazil-Venezuela from Spain you must tune in Sky Sports.
When and what time is Colombia-Ecuador? The stake is scheduled for Sunday June 13 at 9:00 p.m. Argentina / 19 Mexico / 02 Spain.
Where can I see the Colombia-Ecuador ‘online’? Throughout the world, this encounter can be observed through Facebook Watch on the official page of Conmebol.
What was the last result between Colombia and Ecuador?
The last time that both teams met was in the South American Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. There, Ecuador prevailed over Colombia with a categorical 6-1.
COLOMBIA
With stars like David Ospina, Davinson Sánchez, Luis Muriel and Yerry Mina, Colombia reaches the Copa América with an average age of 28 years and a lot of experience.
The coffee growers will start their way against Ecuador, seeking revenge for that 1-6 suffered months ago. Can they achieve it with Rueda on the substitutes’ bench?
ECUADOR
Ecuador has been one of the revelations of America beyond not having great results consecutively. However, Gustavo Alfaro is willing for his leaders to hit the ground running in this competition.
Lechuga’s experience makes Ecuador a practical team, counter-attackers and willing to find empty spaces to be lethal and inflate the nets of the rival goal.
COLOMBIA
David Ospina; Stefan Medina, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sánchez and William Tesillo; Gustavo Cuéllar, Matheus Uribe, Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and Luis Díaz; Duvan Zapata and Luis Fernando Muriel. DT: Reinaldo Rueda.
ECUADOR
Pedro Ortíz; Xavier Arreaga, Pervis Estupiñán, Piero Hincapié and Angelo Preciado; Christian Noboa, Alan Franco, Damián Díaz and Gonzalo Plata; Leonardo Campana and Fidel Martínez or Enner Valencia. DT: Gustavo Alfaro.
