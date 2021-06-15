D.he Apostolic Visitators Anders Arborelius and Hans van den Hende have completed their investigations in the Archdiocese of Cologne. They left on Tuesday, said a spokeswoman for van den Hende on Tuesday. “The knowledge obtained through the visitation will be made available to Pope Francis by the visitors.”

The two authorized representatives received the order from Francis to investigate “possible mistakes of His Eminence Cardinal Woelkis”, as the Apostolic Nunciature in Berlin had announced. The largest German diocese has been in a crisis for many months, which is reflected, among other things, in a wave of people leaving the church. Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki refuses to resign.

The conversations between the visitors had started last Tuesday. On that day, the Cardinal of Stockholm and the Bishop of Rotterdam interviewed victims of sexual abuse. “There followed many more meetings with lay people, representatives from various bodies, as well as priests and bishops,” said the spokeswoman. “At the end of the visitation, the visitors thank everyone who was willing to come for an interview.” They also thanked everyone who had responded by e-mail or letter. Cardinal Arborelius and Bishop Van den Hende took note of all these letters.