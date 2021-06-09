There is less and less time for F1 motorsport enthusiasts to enjoy the next game in the franchise, with interesting details and features that will undoubtedly make it an excellent game. Recently, the developer Codemasters announced a long-awaited feature for F1 2021, the title’s performance mode that will hit 120 fps on Xbox Series X, making it a powerful option.

Through an interview with the medium Gamingbolt, game director Lee Mather, announced and confirmed what many have been waiting for and rumored for quite some time, the performance mode of F1 2021. Notably, this is the first Codemasters game to be released under the EA acquisition, so expectations are quite high.

Codemasters announces 120 fps for F1 2021 on Xbox Series X

Codemasters will maintain its independence, says Electronic Arts

Through the interview, Lee Mather confirmed and specified the modes that will reach the next generation consoles. Xbox Series X will have two performance modes, one that will have 4K at 60 fps and the other that will go up to 1440p at 120 fps. The above will undoubtedly make F1 2021 have an impressive visual appearance, standing out and having a notable advantage on the race track. However, in Xbox Series S there is not such good news, since only the 1080p 60fps option will be available.

F1 2021 fans and Xbox Series X owners can look forward to the official launch of the game with these amazing features, which will arrive on July 16 through the Microsoft Store. This makes us think that, possibly, support for ray tracing could also arrive in the future.

