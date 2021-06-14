In general, people prefer oversteer because then at least you won’t see the tree you’re going to crash into. If you understeer, you drive straight for it. This BMW driver demonstrates at Circuit Zolder that this theory is not watertight. He comes out of the corner with an oversteer, which just puts his nose towards the wall on the other side of the track. Fortunately, he manages to keep it just out of the wall. He makes a neat 360 and continues on his way. Just maybe there is a scratch on the rear bumper, but even then we can safely say that we are lucky.

close call at Circuit Zolder by BMW