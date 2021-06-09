GRünen parliamentary group leader Katrin Göring-Eckardt has warned her party not to overdone with demands for an even higher CO2 price. “I believe that we are exactly right with a CO2 price of 60 euros. That is a sensible, ambitious amount, “she told the newspapers of the Funke media group on Wednesday. “We must not overwhelm anyone,” she warned, with a view to amendments to the election manifesto, to increase the fee from the current 25 euros to 90 or 120 euros by 2023.

She also warned against demonizing vacation flights. Nobody should “feel bad on a Mallorca vacation”, emphasized Göring-Eckardt. However, “short-haul flights should become superfluous”, for example through the expansion of the railway.

Greens decide on the election platform

At the same time, Göring-Eckardt emphasized that the Paris climate agreement can only be fulfilled if buildings make a large contribution to reducing CO2. One of the keys is energy-efficient renovation – from the solar roof to climate-friendly heating and thermal insulation. The state must start a funding offensive here. The Greens want to adopt their election program for the federal elections in September at a largely digital party congress from Friday and officially nominate party leader Annalena Baerbock as candidate for chancellor.

The coalition of the Union and the SPD had introduced CO2 pricing in traffic and buildings as a key measure in the fight against climate change. Since the beginning of the year, the CO2 price has been 25 euros per ton. It is expected to rise to 55 euros by 2025. The Greens are aiming for 60 euros per ton as early as 2023.

Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer called for a CO2 brake should fuel prices rise too sharply. “It has been decided to gradually move into higher CO2 prices in order to have time for innovations,” said the CSU politician of the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. “Only: If the prices at the petrol pumps were to gallop away in the short term due to a crude oil boom, a CO2 price brake would be needed. Otherwise we will quickly choke off the good economy that we now have despite Corona, ”said Scheuer.