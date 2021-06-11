ofFlorian Naumann shut down

Angela Merkel’s government has worked on climate plans with a hot needle – the Ministry of Economic Affairs is apparently unable to keep up. Peter Altmaier has to admit a delicate omission.

Berlin – The issue of climate protection dominates the election campaign for the federal election * – mostly at the expense of the Greens. But now Angela Merkel’s government has to admit a serious failure in the field of energy supply. The Ministry of Economic Affairs * underestimated how much electricity demand in Germany is likely to increase in the course of the energy transition, said head of department Peter Altmaier (CDU) in an interview published on Friday.

Climate protection and the consequences – Altmaier admits: the ministry underestimated electricity demand

“Due to the more stringent climate targets in Germany and the EU, we have to assume that electricity demand will be significantly higher than previously assumed. My house will submit new calculations for this, ”said Altmaier Wirtschaftswoche in a double interview with the head of the BDEW energy association, Kerstin Andreae.

“That then also means that we have to produce more energy from all available renewable sources: wind power and photovoltaics,” said Altmaier. “I will present specific proposals as to how we can expand offshore wind power on the high seas and the other renewable energies much more strongly than previously planned.” For this, the procedures would have to run faster and with different rules in nature conservation, said the minister. Much more permits are needed for the systems. “In the future, they should normally be completed within a year.”

“In order for this to be successful, nature conservation law in Germany must finally be interpreted uniformly,” added Altmaier. Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) is responsible for this.

Altmaier taunts the Greens’ climate plans – and receives headwind from the head of the energy association

Altmaier teased at the same time again in the direction of the Greens. “The fact that Ms. Baerbock arbitrarily threw the 16 cents into the debate without presenting a coherent overall model harms the debate about climate protection and its acceptance. In the draft of the Green election program there are unfortunately more generalities than bridges in Venice, ”scoffed the CDU politician.

The Greens are calling for the increase in the CO2 price to be brought forward and to increase it to 60 euros per ton as early as 2023. Fuel would then become more expensive by around 16 cents per liter by 2023 – Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock * had to take a lot of criticism with statements about it. At the Green Party Congress on the weekend there are motions to tighten the election campaign demand *. At the same time, the Greens propose in their program that government revenues from the CO2 price be returned to the citizens in order to avoid social upheaval. This aspect is often not highlighted in the allegations against the party. The left-wing politician Amira Mohamed Ali also provided an example on Thursday evening in the ZDF talk “Markus Lanz” *.

Altmaier himself received the Wirtschaftswoche Cons. The head of the energy association, Andreae, called the demand for an increase in the price of gasoline by 16 cents “especially correct if one – like the grand coalition – has admitted that the emission of CO2 should be subject to a rising price. If you say A here, you also have to say B for more expensive gasoline. ”The grand coalition of the Union and the SPD decided the CO2 price itself within the framework of the Climate Protection Act. Since the beginning of the year, oil and gas have had a CO2 price of 25 euros per ton. According to the previous law, this price should rise to 55 euros by 2025.

Altmaier has to admit electricity errors: demand is likely to increase – wind power is now in focus

The background of Altmaier’s statements on power supply: For “green hydrogen” used in the steel industry or the expansion of electromobility, many experts believe that significantly more electricity will be required in the coming years, which should come from renewable energies. In the energy transition, from the wind industry’s point of view, the expansion of onshore wind power is not progressing fast enough.

The reasons are long planning and approval procedures as well as many lawsuits on site, especially for reasons of species protection. A big topic is the expansion of wind power also in the CSU-led Bavaria. The Greens accuse the conservatives of clinging to destructive regulations *. (dpa / AFP / fn) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.