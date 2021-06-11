ofJasmin Pospiech shut down

“Fridays for Future” activist Luisa Neubauer is not only a thorn in the side of combustion engines, but also cars in general. To protect the climate, more Germans should do without it in the future.

Berlin – Due to “Fridays for Future” and the emissions scandal, German car manufacturers are struggling with image problems. Corona made the situation even worse, as sales figures fell sharply last year. As if that weren’t enough, the lack of chips has been a problem for the automotive industry for some time.

Now the 25-year-old has again shot at the “Future Mobility Summit 2021” of the “Tagesspiegel” against the German car manufacturers. She has spoken out in favor of the fact that there will generally be fewer cars on the road in this country in the future. Because “ultimately we will have to have fewer cars on Germany’s roads if we are serious about climate protection – with the 1.5 degree target,” she said at the summit, reports the “Welt”.

And although many car manufacturers such as VW are already emphatically converting to electromobility and have already presented some models, Climate activist Luisa Neubauer does not believe that car companies in Germany will really go along with them, because they are only interested in growth.