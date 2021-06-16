Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

Al-Azhar scholars and the clergy of the Egyptian Church valued the inclusion of the United Arab Emirates among the list of the top 20 countries in the world in 8 competitive indicators of tolerance and coexistence during the year 2020, by 3 of the major international references specialized in competitiveness.

They assured the “Union” that the initiatives launched by the UAE seek to spread the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood among all people of different races and creeds, and to reject extremism, hatred and racial discrimination, which is a consistent and well-established approach since the establishment of the Union by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and pointed out that the UAE has more than 200 nationalities, and represents a melting pot of all religions, nationalities and cultures, which made it a state of tolerance and coexistence, and nominated it to win global competitiveness in this field.

Tolerance and coexistence initiatives

Dr. Helmy Abdel Raouf, Professor of Jurisprudence at Al-Azhar University, praised the inclusion of the UAE in the global competitiveness index for tolerance and coexistence during the year 2020, noting that the tolerance initiatives launched and supported by the UAE come from the principles of Islamic Sharia based on human brotherhood and social solidarity, stressing that the principles of The “Human Fraternity Document” signed by the Sheikh of Al-Azhar and the Pope in Abu Dhabi 2019 under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, calls for tolerance, compassion, helping others, coexistence, helping the weak, and treating others well. Principles advocated by all monotheistic religions.

The professor of jurisprudence pointed out during his speech to Al-Ittihad that the UAE’s initiatives all serve to spread the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood, and call for moderation, moderation and combating extremism, noting that the UAE contributes to spreading the moderation of Islam and moderate thought through its successful experiences in combating extremism. And tolerance initiatives, praising the great role of the UAE in embracing this important document, which was launched from a country in which more than 200 nationalities live, and represents a melting pot of all religions, nationalities and cultures, which made it a state of tolerance and coexistence.

justice and peace

Rev. Andre Zaki, head of the Evangelical community in Egypt, considered that the inclusion of the UAE in the global competitiveness index for tolerance and coexistence during the year 2020, came as a natural result because the UAE is based on justice by spreading the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence, noting that the tolerance that characterizes the Emirates It gives the ability to live among all religions, and gives a great ability and value to difference, stressing that the UAE has high capabilities in applying the values ​​of tolerance, acceptance of others and pluralism, whether through the initiatives it undertakes on the land of the Emirates or abroad.

The head of the Evangelical community added to Al-Ittihad that the UAE is one of the important models of tolerance and coexistence in the Arab world and the Gulf region, stressing that this approach that the UAE is experiencing from the practical application of the values ​​of tolerance makes it a soft, moderate force in the Arab region, and that moderation is the foundation upon which tolerance is built. and coexistence, and this is what gave the UAE this moderate soft power. Zaki added: The UAE contributes greatly to supporting moderation and the possibility for the peoples of the world to live in security and peace by supporting local and international peace in the presence of a world with conflicts and disputes, stressing that the initiatives launched by the UAE give a positive driving force towards pluralism and acceptance. The other and spreading peace and justice, thanking the UAE for all the initiatives that support coexistence and uphold the values ​​of tolerance.

solid approach

In turn, Sheikh Salah Ismail, a scholar of the Egyptian Ministry of Awqaf, praised the inclusion of the UAE in the global competitiveness index for tolerance and coexistence during the year 2020, stressing that the UAE has always sought to spread the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence, human brotherhood and combating extremism, a well-established approach since the era of the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and stressed that the efforts made by the UAE to spread tolerance and coexistence come from the essence of Islam, which the Qur’an emphasized in the Almighty’s saying: “Invite to the way of your Lord with wisdom and good advice, and argue with them in a way that is best.” And the humanitarian principles that It came in the terms of the “Human Fraternity Document”.

A leading role for the UAE

For his part, Dr. Ahmed Hussein, Dean of the College of Da’wah at Al-Azhar University, stressed the leading role of the UAE in spreading the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence, including embracing and sponsoring the “Human Fraternity Document”, praising this pioneering role in the Arab world, and indeed in the whole world, which put the UAE on the map of tolerance. International coexistence and inclusion in the global competitiveness in this field. He said: The UAE’s embrace of the Document on Human Fraternity is an invitation to unite the whole world, not just Arabs and Muslims, and it is a very commendable and very wonderful role, and it is not strange for the rulers of the Emirates who make all their effort, time and money in order to call for human brotherhood, which is Appreciated by the people of the world.

“Human Fraternity”

Dr. Jamal Farouk, the former dean of the College of Islamic Dawah at Al-Azhar University and the religious advisor at the World Organization of Al-Azhar Graduates, praised the blessed and glorified efforts of the UAE in spreading the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and global peace since the founding of the state, stressing that the document of human brotherhood came from a good land whose people seek to spread the seeds of Goodness, peace and tolerance in the world.

He said that the UAE applies human brotherhood that addresses man as a human being, as stated in the dear book of God: “O people, we created you from a male and a female and made you peoples and tribes so that you may know each other.” He stressed the importance of resorting to the principles of the Human Fraternity Document, which urges tolerance, coexistence, peace and the rejection of hatred. And the elimination of wars and strife, based on the meaning of human brotherhood, pointing out that the document of human brotherhood has been translated into more than one language in order to be circulated to the peoples of the world, especially after the United Nations recognized its content and obligated the countries of the world to work with it.

counter extremism

Dr. Ibrahim Al-Hodhud, the former president of Al-Azhar University and the scientific advisor to the World Organization of Al-Azhar Graduates, stressed the importance of the role played by the United Arab Emirates in spreading the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and peace, combating extremism and terrorism and rejecting intolerance, discrimination and hatred, through humanitarian initiatives and embracing and sponsoring the “fraternity document” humanity,” stressing that this is a consistent and historical approach from the Emirates, since the establishment of the Union