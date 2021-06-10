The National Center of Meteorology stated that the weather today is generally clear, and dusty at times during the day, with the appearance of low clouds on the eastern coast in the morning, it may be cumulus in the afternoon, while it becomes humid at night until Friday morning on some coastal and inland areas, with the possibility of light fog forming especially northward.

He noted that the winds are moderate in speed, active at times during the day, causing dust and dust, which leads to a decrease in the horizontal visibility over the open areas, while the sea will be moderate to turbulent in the afternoon to the west in the Arabian Gulf and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center expected the weather tomorrow, Friday, to be fair in general and partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon, and humid at night until Saturday morning, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas.

He pointed out that the winds will be westerly to northwesterly moderate in speed, active at times in the west to become dusty and dusty, with a speed ranging from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h on the sea, which is medium waves, sometimes becoming turbulent in the west in the Arabian Gulf. And light to medium waves in the Oman Sea.

The center stated that Saturday’s weather will remain clear in general and dusty at times during the day, becoming partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon, and humid at night until Sunday morning, with an opportunity to form fog and light fog over some coastal and inland areas, pointing out that the winds are west to northwest, moderate in speed, active. Sometimes in the west, causing dust, with a speed ranging from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h on the sea, which remains medium waves in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

Regarding the weather next Sunday, the center expected it to be clear in general, and dusty at times during the day, becoming partly cloudy in the east, and humid at night until Monday morning over some coastal and inland areas, while the winds will be northwesterly moderate speed, active at times during the day to become dusty and dusty, including This leads to a decrease in the range of horizontal visibility on the open areas, and its speed ranges from 15 to 25 km / h, up to 40 km / h on the sea, which becomes turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and light in the Sea of ​​Oman.



