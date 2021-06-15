ofSarah Neumeyer shut down

Claus Kleber is leaving ZDF at the end of the year. The “Heute Journal” presenter worked for the station for almost 20 years.

Mainz – The TV presenter Claus Kleber will ZDF* Leave the program “Today Journal” at the end of the year. A ZDF spokesman confirmed this to the editorial network Germany (RND). Kleber was the face of the news show for almost 20 years.

Kleber is unlikely to switch to any other station. The 65-year-old is ready for retirement and will no longer be available to ZDF at the end of the year, said Thomas Hagedorn from ZDF program communication to RND. Kleber is one of the most famous TV journalists in Germany. Among other things, he managed the ARD studios in Washington DC and London. In 2003 he changed the station and became the presenter of the ZDF “Today Journal”.

A ZDF spokesman had indirectly confirmed to the picture in advance that Kleber will leave the show. Before he retires, however, there is still a politically exciting summer and reporting for the moderator Bundestag election 2021* at.

Claus Kleber has not yet commented on his upcoming exit. Actually, he could have retired this year. “At the request of ZDF, he extended his engagement until the end of December,” explains Hagedorn.

In discussions about the public broadcasters in Germany, the amount of the broadcasting fee is always under discussion. The FDP demands that ARD and ZDF should concentrate on their information mission with programs like the "Heute Journal".