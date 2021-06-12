The Civil Defense Department in Ras Al Khaimah warned of vehicle fires in the summer, as a result of high temperatures. It published educational information for drivers, through its pages on social networking sites, about the procedures to be followed to avoid this type of accident, as part of an awareness campaign to reduce car fires, identifying the main causes of their occurrence. She stressed the high rate of vehicle fire accidents in recent years, during the summer, which resulted in human and material losses, stressing the need to implement safety and security measures, to avoid the occurrence of this type of accident in vehicles.



