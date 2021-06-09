Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The newspaper “The Times” reported that the administration of Atletico Madrid proposed to Manchester City a reciprocal deal, including Saul Niguez, the Atletico midfielder, and Bernardo Silva, the city’s midfielder. The newspaper indicated that this deal could be completed during the next summer Mercato.

She said that Saul wants to leave Atletico after 13 years of loyalty and good service, and that this desire made Argentine coach Diego Simeone consider entering him in a swap deal.

And because the Spanish Pep Guardiola expressed his admiration and interest in this player, Simeone expressed his reluctance to enter Saul in a reciprocal deal with City, specifically by obtaining the services of Portuguese Bernardo Silva, who is very impressed with the Argentine coach, and who can add to his credit a new history in Spain, although he had He admitted that he is happy with City, but does not refuse to play for Roji Blancos.

Because the Atletico administration is aware of Guardiola’s interest in acquiring Saul’s services, it has proposed – and speaking to the newspaper – this exchange deal with Silva. The newspaper was keen to clarify that the price of both players is approximately the same, which is 70 million euros, and that they are of the same age (26 years) and play in the same position, which means that the deal – if it is realized – will be beneficial to both parties.

Saul has suffered a lot this season with coach Simeone, who did not involve him much, preferring him to Frenchman Thomas Lemar, and for its part, the English newspaper The Sun reported that Manchester City did not mind offering the services of Portuguese Bernardo Silva to Atleti, after he had gone a long way in his negotiations. With Aston Villa in order to include his star Jack Grealish in the next summer Mercato, which predicts the imminent departure of Bernardo Silva, indeed.