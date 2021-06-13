Criminal lawyers on strike against what happened at the Court of Verbania after the tragedy of the Mottarone cable car and for the relaunch of the constitutional reform of the separation of careers. The Council of the Union of Italian Criminal Chambers has proclaimed the abstention from the hearings for 24 and 25 June and a national demonstration in Rome.

Criminal lawyers on strike for the Mottarone case: skip the hearing for Ciro Grillo and friends?

And among the hearings that could skip there is also the preliminary one against Ciro Grillo and his three friends, under investigation in Tempio Pausania for aggravated sexual violence, hearing set for June 25, writes Il Fatto Quotidiano. As mentioned, the strike was proclaimed by virtue of what happened at the Court of Verbania after the tragedy of the Stresa cable car. The president of the UCPI, Gian Domenico Caizza and the secretary Eriberto Rosso, in fact, define the decision to revoke the assignment of the file to the investigating judge Donatella Banci Buonamici, who had ordered the release of two of the three defendants, for whom initially the prosecutor had asked for pre-trial detention.