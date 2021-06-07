Amado Boudou remains at home, despite the fact that the Supreme Court of Justice confirmed his conviction for corruption in the Ciccone case on December 3. The decision of Chamber IV of the Chamber of Cassation is still pending to determine whether he should return to jail or not. Like the former vice, who achieved a reduction in his sentence for courses taken in jail, now his partner and friend José María Núñez Carmona managed under the same benefit to remove two months from the terms of his sentence.

In a unanimous ruling, the Court confirmed six months ago the sentence against Boudou, Núñez Carmona, Nicolás Ciccone, Rafael Resnick Brenner, Guido Forcieri and Alejandro Vandenbroele, a confessed front man.

Núñez Carmona, like Boudou, obtained the benefit of house arrest in the midst of the Covid pandemic. The executing prosecutor García Padín and the prosecutor who intervened in the trial, Marcelo Colombo, asked that the moderation of the arrest be revoked and that the former vice’s best friend serve the sentence of five and a half years in jail. This procedure has not yet been resolved.

Núñez Carmona, meanwhile, has been at home since August 6 of last year, when Judge Daniel Obligado granted him house arrest. According to that ruling, the employer he was an inmate at risk for the coronavirus. Now he is serving his sentence at a home in Mar del Plata, with his 92-year-old mother.

Your defense attorney, Matías Molinero, requested that he continue to serve his sentence under the modality of house arrest. But the representatives of the Public Prosecutor’s Office understood that, like Boudou, he must return to jail to enforce the sentence for corruption confirmed by the Court.

As the deadlines keep running and both Núñez Carmona and Boudou are close to serving two-thirds of the sentence issued in August 2018 by the Federal Oral Court 4 (TOF 4), since house arrest does not modify the computation, and their sentences had their sentences reduced thanks to the application of the educational stimulus law.

Boudou was taken down for ten months, and his lawyers Alejandro Rúa and Graciana Peñafort They asked for one more month to be taken away.

And now, after a request from his lawyer, Núñez Carmona obtained the same benefit contemplated in law 24,660, which guarantees people deprived of their liberty, “to encourage the interest of the prison population in participating in educational programs or job training. or professional training, “says the letter to which he agreed Clarion.

While he remained in the Ezeiza Prison, Boudou’s partner completed and approved the following studies:

1) Electrician Fitter: with a duration of one hundred and fifty hours (150 hours), which began on March 7 and ended on May 3, 2019.

two) Installer Electrician: with the hourly load of four hundred and fifty hours (450 hours), whose end date was October 11, 2019 ;.

3) Internship in Event Organization: hourly load of one hundred and fifty hours (150 hours), and starting date on September 30 and ending on December 13, 2019.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office argued that they are “professional training studies, which allow you to learn trades to be able to perform at work once you have recovered your freedom and import an additional tool to maintain your degree of personal autonomy that allows you to function and sustain yourself economically at the time. of the culmination of his period of detention, which in this case occurs outside the walls “.

The Criminal Execution Judge Ricardo Basilico he also added that Núñez Carmona “has a bachelor’s degree, but lacks complete university studies, admitting even the intention of resuming the studies of the law career at the UADE university“.

Like the prosecutor Marcelo Colombo, the judge understood that the Electrician and Electrician Installer course “includes learning that deals with a single course of job training, and that they matter, under the prism of the Professional Technical Education Law , the acquisition and mastery of professional skills in the same economic-productive field “.

Based on everything analyzed, his sentence was reduced by two months.

Look also