Washington, the capital of the most powerful country in the world has been invaded for weeks by small living beings that are a nightmare for everyday life.

Hundreds of millions of cicadas do not let the inhabitants sleep with their deafening noise, they annoy with their sticking on the clothes, on the face and on the hair. And now the bugs have reached the height of slow down a plane full of journalists who was traveling from Washington to the UK to cover President Joe Biden’s tour.

A barrage of cicadas (or cicadas) caused the departure delay for about 7 hours of the plane of the journalists who were going to accompany the head of the White House to your first trip abroad, On tuesday night.

Apparently, the insects got into the aircraft’s turbines and forced a change in the machine that was moving the press that was traveling a day before the president to Great Britain for a summit with G7 leaders.

The president of United States. Joe Biden, had to scare away a cicada that landed on the back of his neck, before traveling to Great Britain for the G7 summit. Photo: AP

On the nape of the president

Biden left this Wednesday and was also hit by a cicada, at the foot of Air Force One.

The president had to scare away a bug that had landed on his neck when he was in conversation with the Air Force officer who met him at Andrews Base for his flight.

“Watch out for cicadas,” Biden told reporters watching the scene. “I had one. He had me, ”he laughed.

On Monday, the plane that was carrying Vice President Kamala Harris from Washington to Guatemala had to return after half an hour due to a “technical fault” in a turbine, although it was not reported that the cicadas had anything to do with the incident.

Annoying and long-lived

Washington is one of several areas of the country attacked by swarms of cicadas that have come out after 17 years under the earth and that in addition to making its characteristic deafening noise (equivalent to having a lawn mower on all day) tend to dive into moving vehicles and unsuspecting pedestrians.

The invasion of cicadas is a rare natural biological phenomenon that occurs every 17 years, with more than 2 million insects per hectare, not only in Washington but more than 15 states on the East Coast of the United States.

It is not just any cicada, because there are many varieties. This is the so-called “Brood X periodic cicada”, which It is the longest living insect in the United States: its appearance every 17 years is in its genetics and the exact cause is uncertain. They are between 2 and 5 cm tall and have red, bulging eyes.



Cicada swarms, an invasion in Washington. Photo: AFP

After almost 17 years underground, the immature cicadas emerge from the ground and then the brown nymphs crawl along a vertical surface (posts, fences, tree trunks, house siding, etc.), where they will shed their skin and they will become adults.

Within days of emerging, adult males begin to “sing” (making loud sounds) to attract females for mating.

After mating, the females lay eggs on small twigs and the adults die.

Six to 10 weeks later, the eggs hatch, tiny nymphs drop from the branches and they dig the ground about 10 to 15 centimeters and there they remain feeding on the roots of the trees for 17 years until the cycle starts again.

Cicadas do not bite or sting, so they do not pose any danger to humans or animals, but for many they can be very annoying.

Washington, correspondent