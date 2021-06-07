On great mountain, his place, in the party of Esteban Echeverría, Walter “Chuchu” Ledesma decided to show a new facet: solidarity, through a community dining room.

After going viral on Christmas from a video in which he is seen dancing, and having participated in a video clip of the influencer La Chabona, this is a new step for Chuchu.

The dining room is in front of his house, on Amat street between Salto and los Jazmines, in the neighborhood The Hills of Monte Grande.

“The opening was awesome. On the first Sunday their lunch was given to 200 families from Monte Grande, ”says Juan Fernández, Chuchu’s brother-in-law and manager.

The decision to enable the space to help neighbors arose from the evident needs in the neighborhood, which became stronger in a pandemic situation.

And it takes on more value if one takes into account that, beyond his sudden and modest fame, Ledesma is not someone to whom he has over money.

“Chuchu got the idea of ​​the dining room more than anything from the place of having suffered needs,” says his brother-in-law.

Because, beyond his maturational delay, “Walter was always a very kind boy, and intelligent enough to see and understand that there are many people living on the streets and in poverty.”

In this way, with the collaboration of his family and other residents of the town, this project became a reality.

With donations of food and kitchen utensils, they began to build this solidarity organization that welcomes everyone in great mountain without any distinction and taking all preventive measures regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

In fact, they say, it is not only food that is delivered but they also provide personal hygiene items such as gel alcohol and chinstraps.

Insulating plastic to prevent contagion

“The dining room starts every Sunday at six in the morning with all the preparations to have lunch ready at one in the afternoon so that people can have something warm lunch,” says Fernández.

“Dinner will also be given soon from Monday to Friday,” and he adds.

The figure of the young man who went viral at Christmas last year and who today accumulates more than 160 thousand followers On Instagram, he has won the love of all the residents of Monte Grande.

Now he is not only collaborating with the dining room, but also joining multiple causes committed to society.

“If there is a difficult situation and Chuchu can collaborate, he will be there,” says his brother-in-law.

“Recently,” he exemplifies, “we received a request for help from a woman from Monte Grande, a mother of eight children, who lost absolutely everything due to a fire at her home. In conjunction with Bonaerense Solidario (a program carried out by the Government of the Province of Buenos Aires) we obtained housing aid ”.



Collaboration with the Monte Grande family who lost everything in a fire

At first, he says, they doubted how many people would come to the dining room. “We thought that not many were going to come,” Juan admits.

But on the last Sunday in April, when they started, it was a surprise that there were more than 200 people.

“Chuchu is super happy to be able to help those most in need from his place through charity and love, without thinking of generating money or any retribution. It’s just a part of your dreams this is just beginning, there are still many more goals and dreams to be fulfilled ”, concludes Fernández.