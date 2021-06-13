Danish footballer Christian Eriksen, who apparently suffered a cardiac arrest during the European Championship match against Finland on Saturday, had no previous pathologies. This was confirmed by his former doctor at Tottenham, Dr. Sanjay Sharma, who considered that he died “for a few minutes” and that “his football career is possibly over.”

“Clearly, something went terribly wrong. But they managed to get it back. The question is what happened and why did it happen. This man had normal tests until 2019, so how do you explain this cardiac arrest? “Asked the doctor and professor of sports cardiology at St George’s University in London, in statements to the PA news agency.

The Inter Milan player collapsed in the 43rd minute of the game at the Parken Stadion. He went into cardiorespiratory arrest and was treated on the lawn by doctors, who tried to revive him for almost 15 minutes. Finally, he was stabilized and transferred to a hospital, where he remains stable and conscious.

Sharma, who worked with Eriksen during the Dane’s stay at Tottenham (2013-2020) and who confirmed that he had no previous pathologies, considered that the fact that the footballer be aware it’s “a very good sign.” “I am very happy. The fact that he is stable and awake says that his perspective is going to be very good,” he said.

The teammates surrounded Eriksen amid pleading and crying on the field of play.

The doctor, who believes that high temperatures or an unidentified condition may have been the cause of the incident, said soccer agencies and doctors are probably “very strict” about allowing Eriksen to play again.

“I don’t know if he will play football again. Frankly, he died today, even if it was for a few minutes, but he died. Would a medical professional allow him to die again? The answer is no. The good news is that you will live, the bad news is that you are nearing the end of your career. If he is going to play another professional soccer game, I cannot say; in the UK I wouldn’t play anymore, we would be very strict about it, “concluded Sharma, who chairs the group of cardiac experts of the English Federation (FA).

This Sunday, the Danish Football Federation (DBU) reported in a statement that its board of directors maintained contact with the footballer, who at the same time “greeted his teammates”.



Rigshopitalet Hospital in Denmark, where Eriksen is recovering.

“We want to thank all the heartfelt greetings to Christian on behalf of the fans, players, royal families of Denmark and England, international associations, clubs, etc.”, says the message published by the federation.

Eriksen has been in professional football for twelve seasons since his debut in the first division in 2009 with Ajax of the Netherlands, in which he played until the end of 2013. He then went to Tottenham Hotspur of England and since mid-2019 he has played for Inter.

With the Denmark team, he played the World Cups in South Africa 2010 and Russia 2018.