Danish national team footballer Christian Eriksen, who remains hospitalized after suffering a collapse last Saturday in the match between Denmark and Finland for the European Championship, said today that is “fine” and grateful for the displays of affection.

“I’m fine, under the circumstances. I still have to pass some exams in the hospital, but I’m fine, “he said in a message on his Instagram account, also posted on the official account of the Danish Federation (DBU) on Twitter.

The ten from Denmark thanked for the “sweet and amazing” greetings and messages that have come to him from all over the world and said they mean “a lot” to him and his family.

“Now I will be a fan of the boys of the Danish team in the following matches. Play all over Denmark“, concludes the message.

Martin Schoots, the player’s representative, had confided to the Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport that the footballer “is in a good mood, accompanied by his wife and parents” and that he will undergo further medical studies to “understand what happened”.

In addition, the agent revealed that he warned his colleagues that he is not going to give up and that does not rule out returning to training.

Eriksen vanished in the 43rd minute of the game, alone, with the band, for reasons still unknown. He was clinically dead for a time after having suffered cardiac arrest, until he was resuscitated with a defibrillator, as confirmed by doctors from the Danish National Team.

The players of the Denmark team immediately formed a circle around it to prevent the capture of images by television, which managed to show him lying on the grass with his eyes open.

The match was initially suspended by UEFA, but it resumed almost two hours later, after his companions learned that Eriksen was in good condition.

The coach and the players criticized that UEFA only gave them the options to resume the game that day or to do so the next, and they regretted that they were forced to play when they were not in a position to do so.

Finland, who made their debut in the continental competition, ended up taking the victory 1-0, with a goal from Joel Pohjanpalo in the 14th minute of the second half.

Denmark had a penalty to equalize the match, but it was ruined by Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg.

With information from EFE

DB