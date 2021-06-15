The Cristiano’s Portugal premieres at the Euro against Hungary and in Budapest (follow the game live on AS.com). Maybe we should go removing dependent team poster of a star for the Portuguese. Portugal is much more than the Juve striker and it is a lot more than selection that conquered the title in 2016. The hero of that feat in the final in Paris, Éder, will see today’s premiere on television.

And like him many others who have had to withdraw before the growth of a new young generation that aspires to to give continuity to what was done in the previous Eurocup. Such is the potential of the Portuguese that the last minute decline of João Cancelo it does not alter its structure too much. Came in for him Diogo Dalot, Loaned by United at Milan and under-21 international.

Everything else is maintained with a harmony typical of the equipment of Fernando Santos, ordered in defense and lethal above. Budapest, meanwhile, looms like a hopeless redoubt in what seems like a pre-COVID place. Here several games of advanced rounds of Champions were played when everything hung by a thread and today there will be more than 60,000 fans in the stands, by not setting capacity limits by the government chaired by Viktor Orban.

Low. Yes, to sports level the selection arrives weighed down by the Szoboszlai injury Y Kalmar, its two most creative players. An old rocker, the ex-Madridista Szalai, he will be the greatest threat, although physically he is no longer who he was. Portugal starts and does not want to stop until the title. From today defends it with Cristiano and much more.