What can go through the head of a player who, after accepting a game of balances, give and take, question and answer, sees how, without warning, an opponent breaks the deck. Feeling of helplessness and, surely, of disbelief. Even a mirage, and perhaps mistrust for the next round. The Nuggets competed well, very well, for much of the game. That moment, that of change, can be identified in two ways: chronologically, in the final stretch of the third quarter, or through a name, which is Chris Paul. Point god, again. With the nerve to decide how and when a match is decided. 122 to 105 as a final result after a 60 to 70, the highest at that time, eight minutes before the end of the third quarter. Between one thing and the other, the base going from the threads to the action. He began as a puppeteer and ended up with the gun in his hand, with 14 points without failure and 3 assists in the last quarter. An unexpected gale, which caught the Coloradans wondering how they got to Phoenix. How a game that, at all times, was calibrated in the wire, happened to be played with the less usual two minutes from the end, and without any option. How, without knowing it, they already had the weight of 1-0 in the series.

The scoreboard can be confusing … up to a point. Denver Nuggets was a conference finalist last season, digging in against the Los Angeles Lakers, eventually champions. Pohenix Suns, after eliminating Los Angeles in the first round, reaches the semifinals after winning his first round in playoffs from 2010. Crossed paths in recent history, with today as the point of collision. In many ways. The forces were very even in the regular season and everyone wanted to win the greatest for their side. The first hit, if done well, is worth double. Facundo Campazzo, who applies himself like no one when intensity demands it, embodied the initial idea like no one else: triple and 2 + 1 to begin with. Presentation of the Argentine in his first semifinals of the NBA. It was no exception. The general success was the norm. Deandre Ayton, powerful, liked himself in his dunks and Michael Porter Jr. responded from the perimeter to his generation partner. What a generation, by the way. Despite this, the duel was really in the zone, with a Nikola Jokic determined to continue showing why he deserves the MVP. Precious first minutes, no matter where you look, they counted up to a 3 + 1 from Jae Crowder. Nobody convinced the advantage, but the fight for it convinced anyone who saw it.

The tone of the first quarter, which lasted until the end of the second, left more intentions than realities. And also the board on which the game was to be decided. In the appearance or not of a Devin Booker who could not find the version that, does nothing, had destroyed the champion; in the internal duel between Jokic and Ayton; in Campazzo’s ability to tie up a Paul who was still mixed with mortals and in the search for an X factor that would drive away the respect that permeated the track. All the coins smiled at the locals, who, in the skin of their thinking head, followed the academic steps that mark the maturation of a party. At the end of the game, 21 points, 4 rebounds and 8 assists from a Booker who was not decisive, but who threw salt on the wound when it itched the most; pulse won by Ayton, with a double-double (20 + 10) and leaving Jokic (22 + 9 + 3) with no options to lead his own; Paul’s final blast and Mikal Bridges providential appearance, top scorer in the game with 23 points and very opportune with his triples (4 of 8) when the game required the next march. The one Paul asked for.

Climb to fall from the top

The Suns were cruel. Chris Paul was cruel. Jokic, with a triple, culminated a 0-7 run as soon as the second half started to set the maximum distance of the match, which was 9 points. They would add one more, up to 60 to 70 than Austin Rivers, with triple and step back Including, he was trading eight minutes before the end of the third quarter. The beginning of the end. Get to the top to fall from there. Maximum condemnation issued by the Suns, who, after crouching throughout the game, brought out their entire arsenal of possibilities. The one that has led them to finish second in the regular season and the one that, with setbacks included, has allowed them to dethrone the champion. Like all those who make it to this round, they oppose succeeding him, and every day they are one step closer to doing so. Immediate reaction through six points in a row from Bridges and, now, a path of no return.

The many, until that moment, magnets on the scoreboard, began to fall on one side. The glue, which had been bonding the two teams for a little over half an hour, was spilling onto the floors. Campazzo, after his explosive start, and with a good 14 + 4 + 6 at the end, did not score again until 116-100, with everything already decided. Jokic, who was winning on points against Ayton, received blows that went directly to the KO (in minutes shared by both players, +13 for the Suns) and Porter Jr., in many moments an assortment of unstoppable points, was left dry: 15 + 7 + 2 and also defeated by in the litter duel. Aaron Gordon, the piece that made believe in everything before Jamal Murray’s fatal injury, was the only one who consistently believed in anything. He added until the end, reaching 18 points, but in an innocuous effort. Chris Paul had already decided. And he did so by joining Steve Nash and John Stockton on the list of players aged 36 and over with 20 points and 10 assists in the playoffs in the last 30 years. He did it, once again, demonstrating why, despite not having a ring, he is among the best in history in his position. Now, on the way to fixing the first thing.