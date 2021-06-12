The Chivas del Guadalajara team continue in the preseason for the Opening Tournament 2021. Coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich is studying who will be the next reinforcements, although they will not invest large amounts of money in colorful signings as in other seasons, now they have in mind to return to a youth squad.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
According to the first reports, ‘King Midas’ wants to sign the Mexican side Raúl ‘Dedos’ López, who is currently part of the Red Devils of Toluca. Coach Rolando Hernán Cristante would not take the player into account, who has not yet renewed and could leave “hell” in the next few hours.
This situation has caused Chivas raise your hand to get the services of the youth squad. Although it is true that there is still nothing formal, the coach of the Guadalajara team would not see with bad eyes the arrival of the 28-year-old soccer player, who could have his third stage as an element of the chiverío.
Chivas makes its second incorporation official towards Apertura 2021
The Chivas del Guadalajara team signed the Mexican-American player Christian Pinzón, who will be in the preseason heading to the 2021 Apertura Tournament.
The 5 ideal signings for Cruz Azul for the 2021 Apertura
The signings that would work with Cruz Azul for the 2021 Apertura
STOVE FOOTBALL: Barovero, Beltrán, Loba, Tello and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Pizarro, Aguilera, González, Ian and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
It was in 2013 when Raúl ‘Dedos’ López He made his debut with the Sacred Rebaño, due to the lack of minutes, a year later he left on loan with the Correcaminos, to immediately go to Tepic. In December 2014 he returned to Chivas where he had greater regularity, and thanks to his good performance, in 2016 the Tuzos del Pachuca bet on his services. In 2020 he was signed by Toluca where at the moment he started, although with the arrival of Cristante to the bench he was discarded.
Leave a Reply