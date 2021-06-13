Torn Banner’s medieval battle simulator will give us access to Galencourt soon.

Chivalry 2 is practically brand new, but its managers are already thinking about their post-launch support plans. In a big way, also, because after unveiling the roadmap, during the PC Gaming Show the Torn Banner Studios team has presented a brief preview of the material they are currently working on. And they are huge ambitions.

According to those responsible, the idea is to “duplicate the content of the game” for free through updates. For example, we have been able to see a brief preview of the new Galencourt map, where Mason’s side will raid an enemy church. It has monks and a port, with their boats and everything. It will arrive, apparently, ahead of schedule and it is not the only new map in development at the moment.

In the video we have also been able to see what the horses, for example, which are also scheduled to hit the medieval fighting simulator in the future. It goes without saying that their animations and everything around them is still in development and could change a lot in the future. Be that as it may, they have also been able to see some of the new weapons and pugilistic techniques that accompany them.

Recently, I had the opportunity to analyze Chivalry 2 for 3DJuegos. A funniest title, which may not convince all Mordhau players, but is still worth trying. Nothing more than its technical invoice and presentation, it is clear that it has raised the bar for its small (but very popular) gaming niche.

