Almost two years after the official announcement of the game by Torn Banner Studios, comes the medieval war and action title that seeks to conquer cross-platform play. Chivalry 2 is now available on Xbox, and along with it a huge amount of very attractive news that is about to reach all players.

Through the official Twitter account, the developers announced the availability of the game with an extract that leaves no one indifferent. In addition, Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson has commented among many things that They intend to come with new technologies in the future to Xbox Series X / S and PS5.

The medieval multiplayer action title, which is available in Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and PC with crossplay between platforms, It comes to make the players feel the real excitement and action. It will have two game modes, Team Deathmatch and Team Objective, which will support up to 64 players performing all kinds of actions such as confrontations, skirmishes, sieges and much more. Jointly, the combat system and the horse mount have been improved, allowing a much longer and fluid journey on large maps.

As detailed Gamingbolt, in the words of its CEO and creative director Steve Piggott, has said the following (translated): “We have fulfilled the vision of creating the best medieval battlefield game. It’s an epic and crazy 64-player online carnage that finally gives players the intensity of being in their favorite medieval movie battle scenes. “

Chivalry 2 will receive Ray Tracing support and will have several graphics options on Xbox Series X

As if that were not enough, the developers have confirmed that compatibility with ray tracing for Xbox Series X and PS5 is coming in the future, along with a huge demo and new announcements this June 13 on The PC Gaming Show.

