The exhibition they made Floyd mayweather and the youtuber Logan paul It revolutionized both the world of boxing and the world of social networks. And apparently the South American version is close to being realized, since Marcos Chino Maidana he accepted the challenge that the Uruguayan gave him Yao Cabrera.

“I was waiting three hours for the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, and when I see it, pure hugs. Guys, do you want a real fight? I challenge Chino Maidana and come face to face with him, here in Argentina. If I lose, I leave Argentina forever. And, Chino Maidana, are you doing it or not? “Cabrera began in an Instagram story.

Then the controversial content creator added: “Because of course, we are going to show a serious fight. I, at least, I don’t hug him and go ‘bang, bang, bang.’ A real fight: Yao Cabrera vs Chino Maidana. Go to Twitter and tweet, give him that we are a trend to the touch. “

24 hours after the youtuber’s posts, the former world champion answered him on his Instagram stories accepting the challenge. “I don’t fight amateurs, but I’m going to beat you so you can leave the country“were the words of Chino with a very country look.

Maidana was not the only one who responded to the Uruguayan, so did Walter Matthysse Jr., Lucas’s nephew, another historical of national boxing. The 22-year-old fighter, who made his professional debut in 2020, also wants to box.

“They told me that you are looking for me too, so I challenge you to just one sparring (live or however you want) at just 4 rounds. If you can put up with them, we’ll see what we can fix (surely the great Chino Maidana won’t accept your challenge because We all know that he can send you to the hospital with your hands tied if he wants). I await your answer, “he had put before Maidana’s posting.

Marcos, the son of Chino, uploaded a story to Instagram and said that he tried to stop his father from fighting with Cabrera. “I’m not the manager …”, he explained. But he also wished that his dad “hopefully he’ll beat it back.”

Like Yao Cabrera, Maidana also criticized the evening Mayweather and Logan put together on Sunday night. “He makes boxing a circus”, put Chino in his networks, in clear allusion to Floyd’s fight, with whom he faced twice.