Bandai Namco makes an appearance at Summer Game Fest

Bandai Namco Entertainment already took an appearance within Summer Game Fest, first he did it with a new trailer for the third installment of The Dark Pictures and then with a nice one for fans of the series ‘Tales of’ with Tales of Arise.

Let’s not lose sight of that Tales of Arise was announced two years ago and that nothing else had been said about the game, however, now we do have something new and it looks fully 3D using Unreal Engine 4, which should make it look like a visual gem in every sense of the word.

Now, the presentation of the following trailer is accompanied by a very important detail, the information as is about Tales of Arise It will be revealed in the next few weeks so fans of LA will be thrilled! Here is the advance.

The trailer already gives us a little more context around Tales of Arise which includes a traditional villain, a detailed world that you will want to visit and a character design well transferred to Unreal Engine 4.

Tales of Arise looks pretty good

Something that was possible to notice in the advance of Tales of Arise is that the game looks pretty fluid and, as if that were not enough, the action remains true to what the franchise has delivered to date in most of its iterations.

There will be better animations, special attacks and it will surely take advantage of the next generation of consoles. At the same time, there was also a key tidbit about Tales of Arise that fans are going to appreciate.

Tales of Arise will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC via digital platforms. The launch date will be September 10 and you can now make your reservation.

