China is making a “huge and gross strategic mistake” and destroying a major investment deal with the European Union (EU) by engaging in a sanctions standoff with Brussels, Clit Willems, a former senior White House official in charge of trade negotiations, told CNBC.

The EU deal will no longer be discussed after Beijing imposed restrictions on European politicians, Willems said. We are talking about the March response of China to the actions of the European Union, where, in turn, they previously imposed sanctions on China, accusing it of repressions against the Uighurs, a Turkic people historically living in the Xinjiang region.

At the end of May, the European Parliament suspended the ratification of a new investment agreement with China pending the lifting of sanctions against EU officials. Work on the agreements went on for seven years: it was assumed that European companies would receive equal rights in China, and Beijing would consolidate its status as a reliable trading partner.

The sanctions, which led to problems in relations with the EU, were imposed by China at the end of March. Beijing demanded to “stop lecturing others about human rights and interfering in internal affairs.” This was in response to accusations of persecution of Uighurs in Xinjiang, which the EU justified the inclusion of four Chinese citizens and one organization on the sanctions lists.

China was caught in the extermination of the Uyghur Muslim population by the analytical center Newlines Institute. They believe that the country’s authorities have violated each of the prohibitions of the United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. In January, the United States recognized China’s actions against the Uighurs as genocide.