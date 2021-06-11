A brigade of the Missile Force of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has begun to test your DF-26 ballistic missiles, presented in 2015 and baptized as ‘aircraft carrier killers’, to improve their attack capabilities, according to local media have reported. These weapons have a range of about 4,000 kilometers and they have ability to launch both conventional and nuclear warheads against land and naval targets.

During the exercise, missiles were also launched to simulate attacks with “live fire” and the brigade had to move projectiles from one location to another and prepare them for another round of fire with the aim of evaluating their ability to respond quickly.

Little information is known about the trial, since the training camp where it was carried out was not specified, as was the exact date. It was only revealed that there had been recently at night and that the military had the help from a drone to aim at your targets.

US accuses China of not wanting to reduce its nuclear arsenal

A month ago, the US ambassador to the Conference on Disarmament, Robert Wood, accused China of oppose a bilateral negotiation to reduce the nuclear arsenal of the two powers, and expressed hope that Beijing will change this attitude. “Until now, Beijing has not wanted to hold meaningful discussions on the matter, similar to those we have with Russia, and we sincerely hope that this will change, “Wood said in his speech at the monthly plenary session of the Geneva-based conference.

The diplomat mentioned the “Dramatic growth of the Chinese atomic arsenal”, and stated that The United States will continue to seek exchanges with China “In nuclear doctrines, missile launch notification agreements, and better crisis communication channels.”

International organizations estimate that China owns more than 300 nuclear warheads, a figure higher than those of France (about 290) or the United Kingdom (about 215), but by far below the 5,800 still active in the United States and the more of 6,300 from Russia. Moscow and Washington agreed this year to extend the New START arms control agreement for a further five years.