“We need to understand what Italy will concretely do in the coming weeks and months with respect to Europe, with respect to America and China” because “the problem is not entering or exiting the Silk Road”, because the signing of the agreement on the Silk Road with the Asian giant “cannot be canceled”, but it is also true that it was more a “symbolic thing” than anything else, “not an agreement as for membership in NATO or the EU” or ” a wedding”. Francesco Sisci, sinologist, professor of geopolitics at Luiss, argues in this way with Adnkronos, after Mario Draghi assured that “as regards the specific act, we will examine it carefully”.





“Italy and all the governing parties should take clearer attitudes with China, according to American requests”, says Sisci who places that signature “in the strange choices of past governments”, underlining that “Italy in reality has done little “except to have been” unfaithful, unlike France and Germany, towards the USA and Europe, and in the end also with China, to which Rome has promised seas and mountains and given very little “with the result that “at the negotiating table with the United States when it comes to China, Italy is very weak”.

” follow a balanced and balanced position or you risk going out of the G7 track ”

According to the sinologist, the real question is whether “Italy has ever really entered the Silk Road” and therefore what “we must be careful of is the concrete policy that Italy will have in the coming weeks and months”. On China, the Italian position is very different from that of the United Kingdom and Canada, he observes, “but Italy has perhaps also had some less hesitation than Germany and France and has therefore obtained a balanced and balanced position that I believe will continue to run across”.

And, he adds, “if he did not continue to follow this path and this current he would certainly risk going out of the G7 path, which is very dangerous for Italy”. Two years have passed since that signing and, according to Sisci, what is “shocking” is that “it didn’t bring anything concrete”.