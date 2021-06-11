The National Space Administration of China (ANEC) has published this Friday a panoramic image of 360 degrees and two other color photographs of the surface of Mars and the devices of the probe’s landing module. Tianwen-1, which reached the surface of the red planet on May 15.

For the first image, a selfie, the Zhurong he detached himself from the detachable camera that he usually carries located in the basement, and stepped back a few meters. Thus, both the rover and the platform can be seen, more in the background, from a ground level perspective. “The image was transmitted to the vehicle wirelessly, which then bounced it back to Earth through the orbit module,” the text detailed.

The panorama shows the surroundings of the landing zone, a flat, stony and ocher terrain, and was taken by the scout vehicle Zhurong (named after the god of fire in ancient Chinese mythology) before leaving on May 22, the platform where it touched the ground of Mars.

Surface of Mars imaged by the Chinese probe. China National Space Administrat / EFE

“The nearby surface is relatively flat, with smooth, light-colored stones of different sizes scattered and half-buried. There is a hole at the bottom with darker and more angular stones in the margin ”, detailed the ANEC in the text published in their website.

The image also shows both the descent ramp to the Martian terrain and the rear of the Zhurong, with the solar panels that it uses to feed itself deployed. “The abundance and size of the stones corresponds to expectations,” said the source.

The landing platform, with the ‘Zhurong’ descent ramp China National Space Administrat / EFE

The second of the photographs shows the landing platform, with the descent ramp of the Zhurong -also the author of this photo- and a flag of China unfurled. At the end of the ramp you can see the footprints left by the astromobile on the Martian surface, which draw a circle.

According to ANEC, the orbit module is in good condition and the rover has been working on the surface of Mars for 28 Martian days.

The Zhurong It is part of the Chinese mission Tianwen-1, which was sent into space in July 2020 and whose landing probe reached the surface of the planet on May 15, in the southern part of the so-called Utopia Planitia, a plain located in the northern hemisphere.

The Tianwen-1 (whose name can be translated as “celestial questions”) is the first Chinese exploration mission to Mars and the first in history to combine travel, entry into orbit and descent in a single mission.

Chinese scientists intend to find more evidence of the existence of water or ice on that planet, as well as carry out research on the material composition of the surface of Mars or the characteristics of the climate.

