China | CNN: US investigates ‘immediate’ radiation threat reported by French company at Chinese nuclear power plant

According to CNN, the French Framatome reported an “imminent radiological threat” posed by the Chinese Taishan nuclear power plant. In its public statement, the company says the facility operates within safety limits.

United States has been investigating for a week the allegation that a Chinese nuclear power plant has leaked more than the permitted amount of radioactive radiation into the environment, says the American news channel CNN.

According to the channel, the French nuclear power company Framatome would have notified the U.S. authorities of an “imminent radiological threat” posed by the Taishan nuclear power plant in Guangdong Province.

CNN says it has seen a warning letter to the U.S. Department of Energy alleging that Chinese authorities have raised allowable radiation limits to avoid shutting down the nuclear power plant.

The Americans have been notified, according to CNN, because the French company considers the amount of radioactive fission gases to be a danger to the environment. In addition, technical assistance could be requested from the United States to resolve the situation.

CNN:Following the news, Framatome issued a statement to the news agency AFP stating that the nuclear power plant would operate within safety limits. However, the company said it is working on a “operational capability issue” at the power plant.

China General Nuclear Power Group, a state-owned Chinese company operating the nuclear power plant, stated in a statement that the radiation values ​​surrounding the Taishan plant are normal and the plant is operating in accordance with nuclear safety regulations.

CNN did not reach the Chinese authorities to comment on the original allegations of a radiation threat.

The United States authorities have told CNN of the announcement by the French company, but Americans say the situation has not reached “scale of the crisis”. According to the channel, however, the issue has been discussed several times in the U.S. National Security Council.

French Framatome is a partner in a Chinese power plant whose two units began operations in 2018 and 2019.

About 115 million people live in Guangdong Province, southeast China. It is known as the center of Chinese industry.