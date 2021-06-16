China | China sends 28 air force planes near Taiwan – Accuses island of “conspiracy” with foreign powers

China is exacerbated by the G7 statement, which expressed concern about China’s actions in its neighborhood.

In total 28 Chinese Air Force planes infiltrated Taiwan’s air defense detection zone on Tuesday, Taiwan’s defense ministry said.

This is the largest similar intrusion into Taiwan’s airspace since Taiwan began announcing them to the public last year. The previous “record” was on April 12, when a total of 25 Chinese planes flew into Taiwan’s airspace.

According to Taiwan, a wide range of planes took part in Tuesday’s flight, from fighters to large bombers and reconnaissance aircraft, the US The CNN channel says.

China’s Spokesman for the Taiwan Agency Ma Xiaoguangin according to him, it was a response to the “conspiracy” that Taiwan is engaging with the West. Man believes Taiwan is striving for independence.

“We never accept [Taiwanin] attempts to become independent or irresponsible interventions by foreign forces on the Taiwan issue, so we need to respond strongly to these intrigues, ”Ma told the news agency Reuters.

Chinese planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Tuesday, which is a larger area of ​​national airspace and is not controlled by international agreements.

G7 countries released on Sunday statement, which expressed “serious concern” about China’s actions in its neighborhood and called for peace in the Taiwan Strait. At the same time, China’s human rights abuses against the Uighur minority in Xinjiang Province and its repression of Hong Kong’s autonomy were condemned.

The most important of the G7 countries is the United States, which has elevated China to a central position in its global politics.

China considers Taiwan to be its province, which it sometimes contacts, even violently. Taiwan is an island state living an independent life and building a strong defense, although it has full diplomatic relations with only 15 countries.