In the United States they have been working on it for a week trying to understand what really happened and what the dangers may be. The report, in the hands of the Washington government, speaks of a radioactive leak from a Chinese nuclear power plant. The complaint was made by the French company that owns the plant, which warned of an “imminent radioactive threat”.

The radiation leak would have been detected outside the Taishan nuclear power plant in Guangdong province and, according to the French report, the local authorities have in recent days raised the allowed limits of radiation so as not to have to force the plant to close.

From what has been learned, the US government has not yet classified the situation as a “crisis level”, despite reports from Framatome, the French company.

Meanwhile, from China they let it be known that the environmental indicators inside and around the Taishan plant are normal and there is no anomaly in the operation of the plant. «According to the available data, the plant is operating within the safety parameters – reads a note from the nuclear power plant -. Our team is working with competent experts to assess the situation and propose solutions to address any potential problem ».