chili prepares for the second round of the regional elections to be held this Sunday with great uncertainty about participation, at the beginning of a new quarantine throughout the Santiago Metropolitan Region due to a new onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the political relevance of the ballot, which I could rock the presidential race The election is expected to move fewer voters than the mega-elections in May, when 43% of the electoral roll participated, by a drastic increase in covid-19 infections in recent weeks and an increase in the perception of risk of contagion.

“We make a call to participate with tranquility and security. There are people who associate quarantines with a higher risk scenario, but polling places are safe places,” said the national director of the Electoral Service, Raúl García.

Santiago and the entire metropolitan region began their third total quarantine since the health crisis began, for a worsening of the pandemic that does not give truce even though the country has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

The capital woke up with the streets less traveled than on normal days, although with a greater flow of people than in the previous quarantines.

A collective in Santiago de Chile with a message to wear a chinstrap. Photo: EFE

More than 7 million people live in Santiago, 40% of the country’s population, who returns to confinement for an indefinite period of time.

“We want to call the responsibility of each person to respect the sanitary measures. If they are asked to comply with the measures, do so,” begged the Minister of Health, Enrique Paris.

All schools, non-essential businesses, restaurants will be closed until further notice in the 52 municipalities that make up the region, one of the foci of the pandemic that was already in total quarantine for a month last April and in 2020 for eight weeks.

It is a confinement looser than the previous ones, since those who have the vaccination card, a recent measure, will be able to go out to make essential purchases without restrictions (the rest can only go out twice a week).



The center of Santiago, without commercial activity this Saturday. Photo: EFE

Elections and fear of abstention

In this context, more than 13 million Chileans are called to the polls this Sunday to elect the first governors of the 16 regions of Chile in the second round of elections that will be read in a presidential key.

It is the first time that Chileans elect their regional leaders, since until now the mayors were appointed by the Executive. That is why it is a historic step towards decentralization.

Abstention was already something chronic in Chile since voting began to be voluntary in 2012, after which no election has exceeded 50% of the electoral roll, except for the plebiscite for a new Constitution last October (51%).

“The expectations of participation were already low, there is not much excitement about this vote, but now the scenario is much more adverse,” Jaime Abedrapo, director of the School of Government of the San Sebastián University, told the EFE news agency.



Election officials begin counting votes after the first round of May, in Santiago, Chile. Poll workers wearing protective masks sort through and count the votes after polls closed during the elections for governors, mayors, councilors and constitutional assembly members to draft a new constitution to replace Chile’s charter, in Valparaiso, Chile, May 16, 2021. REUTERS / Rodrigo Garrido TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The central role of the new governors

The new governors who come out of this election, who will take office on July 14 for a period of four years, will become authorities with high visibility and, in many cases, in territorial counterpowers to centralized Santiago, where public power is concentrated, but also business power.

However, experts agree that their powers are low and that they will have a low budget, although there are still several projects in Congress that would affect their functions.

What is known is that they will be left out of the issues of order and security, which will depend on the government delegates.

Santiago, the focus of attention

The governorate of the Metropolitan region, the one that houses the capital, is the mother of all battles since it is the most populated and brings together most of the institutions and economic power.

The winning candidate could be the most voted authority after the head of state, a few months before the presidential elections, scheduled for November 21.

And it could also become a loudspeaker and the bastion of some of the candidates seeking to replace the conservative Sebastián Piñera.



The police control vehicles in Santiago de Chile, within the framework of the new restrictions due to the advance of the coronavirus. Photo: EFE

Karina Oliva and Claudio Orrego, the two candidates who will compete for the capital, achieved unseat the only bet of the ruling right in the first round, and symbolize the confrontation between two highly polarized lefts.

Orrego, from the Christian Democracy (DC), a party that led the transition after the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) and popular for having been minister and mayor, represents the traditional left, and could promote a candidate from the center.

Meanwhile, Oliva, a little-known face of the Broad Front (FA), a coalition that emerged in 2017 as a renewed left, could tip the balance towards the most radical wing in the presidential elections, that of the pre-candidates Daniel Jadue (of the Communist Party ), who leads the polls or that of Gabriel Boric (FA).

Three of the 16 regions of the country will not hold a second round, as the winners were chosen with more than 40% of the votes: the independent Rodrigo Mundaca, in Valaparaíso (center); the socialist Andrea Macías Palma, in Aysén (south); and the leftist Jorge Flies, in Magallanes (south).

Source: EFE