Messi kicks the ball during the match against Chile in the Copa América. RICARDO MORAES / Reuters

Messi’s squad came out on stage. The Argentine team seeks to conquer the Copa América and, for this, it had to face Chile first. The albiceleste got the advantage on the scoreboard with a goal from Messi’s free kick that beat goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. It seemed to be the night of the Argentines, but the push of the Red was stronger. Led by Arturo Vidal, recently discharged after having tested positive for covid-19, the Chileans looked for an opportunity in a ball. Thus they found a penalty in favor after a foul on Vidal. Tagliafico could not stop the kick in the area. The Inter Milan player missed the penalty, but Eduardo Vargas was there to embitter Argentina.

This is how we have told him about the game in EL PAÍS: