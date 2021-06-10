Children The number of child workers turned to growth after two decades of good development, the corona pandemic threatens to increase the number of child workers

There are currently around 160 million child workers in the world, according to a report by Unicef ​​and the International Labor Organization (ILO).

Child workers the number has grown for the first time in two decades, says the UN children’s organization Unicef. The corona pandemic threatens to increase the number of child workers by an estimated nine million children.

Unicef ​​and the International Labor Organization (ILO) research According to him, the good progress of the last 20 years to reduce child labor has stalled. There are currently about 160 million child workers in the world. Over the past four years, the number has grown by 8.4 million.

According to the study, 70 per cent of child labor is in agriculture, 20 per cent in services and 10 per cent in industry. Child labor is more common among boys than girls in all age groups, but given the cumulative domestic work for girls, the gender gap narrows.

Coronary pandemic during which many children have had to work with the worst forms of child labor, such as slavery, child soldiers, or sexual exploitation. The financial difficulties caused by the pandemic and the closure of schools have meant worse working conditions and even longer working days.

The situation is particularly serious in sub-Saharan Africa. The amount of child labor has been increased by population growth, extreme poverty, recurrent crises and inadequate social security. The corona pandemic is also jeopardizing development in areas where child labor reduction has progressed.