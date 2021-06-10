Childbirth A South African woman is said to have given birth to tithes – “The onset of pregnancy was tough”

The 37-year-old woman is said to have had seven boys and three girls. Guinness World Records, which records world records, is investigating the case.

South African the woman is said to have given birth to 10 children on Monday. It would break an earlier record, at least unofficially broken in May this year.

The matter was reported by, among others, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC, for which the birth of babies has been confirmed by one South African authority. However, another stated that they had not yet met the children.

Ultrasound examinations had shown the uterus of eight babies. Gosiame Thamara Sitholen the husband says the couple was amazed at the tithe.

“Seven boys and three girls. I am happy. I’m touched”, Teboho Tsotetsi said to a local To Pretoria News.

A family member who appeared anonymously in a BBC story said Sithole would have given birth to five children downstream and five by caesarean section.

World records Guinness World Records told the BBC he was investigating the case.

The record so far is Guinness website according to still eight in 2009 Natalie Sundman held.

Admittedly, in May, a 25-year-old Malian woman Halima Cisse gave birth to nines by caesarean section in Morocco. The children were transferred to premature infants due to their low weight. However, the BBC says they are doing well and are still in the health clinic.

37 years old Sithole has previously given birth to twins who are now six years old.

She said she was in good shape Monday night after giving birth.

Sithole said in an interview with Pretoria News a month ago that the pregnancy had been severe at first and she had prayed for the health of the babies.

“How could they fit in the womb? How could they survive? ” he asked himself.

In the past, when Sithole still thought she was carrying eight, she suffered from leg pain. After further investigation, the doctors found that two of the fetuses were ectopic.

Major part of the pregnancies of many babies end prematurely, said the BBC’s African health journalist Rhoda Odhiambo.

Pregnancies in more than three fetuses are rare and usually result from infertility treatments, ie fertility and hormone treatments.

The South African couple said they got pregnant naturally.

Professor Emeritus of Reproductive Medicine Aila Tiitinen commented on multiple pregnancies in a previous case of nine, saying that similar ovulation without medication would seem strange.

Normally during ovulation, only one egg is released from the ovaries, but it is naturally possible that more of them will be released. Many can be removed with hormone therapies.

The pregnancy of a South African woman ended at the 29th week of pregnancy. Cisse, who gave birth to nines, gave birth at 30 weeks of gestation.

As the number of fetuses increases, the weeks of pregnancy decrease because there is not enough space in the uterus. The earlier the birth ends, the greater the risks to the health of the babies.

Babies born to Sithole will remain in premature lockers for the next few months because their condition needs to be monitored.